GC Corp 191,500 UP 20,000

Shinsegae 262,000 UP 2,000

SGBC 63,300 UP 1,100

Nongshim 332,000 UP 5,000

Hyosung 82,100 UP 1,200

ORION Holdings 14,300 UP 150

NEXENTIRE 6,600 UP 280

CHONGKUNDANG 94,500 UP 2,000

KCC 306,500 UP 10,000

SKBP 79,000 UP 2,300

Daesang 22,700 UP 200

SKNetworks 4,450 UP 70

LX INT 27,100 UP 400

DongkukStlMill 15,550 UP 550

TaihanElecWire 1,435 UP 40

Hyundai M&F INS 27,550 DN 50

SSANGYONGCNE 7,690 UP 70

KAL 30,000 UP 1,050

LG Corp. 76,300 UP 800

POSCO CHEMICAL 114,500 UP 5,500

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,740 UP 190

BoryungPharm 12,400 UP 250

LOTTE Fine Chem 76,200 UP 1,800

HYUNDAI STEEL 39,450 UP 200

AmoreG 45,900 UP 1,100

HyundaiMtr 182,000 UP 1,500

BukwangPharm 11,200 UP 650

ILJIN MATERIALS 93,500 UP 2,300

Daewoong 28,750 UP 1,800

TaekwangInd 1,053,000 UP 12,000

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 86,000 UP 1,100

ShinhanGroup 41,100 UP 650

HITEJINRO 34,500 UP 650

Yuhan 57,200 UP 1,400

SLCORP 25,250 UP 450

CJ LOGISTICS 123,500 UP 1,500

DOOSAN 87,600 UP 1,800

DL 56,600 UP 900

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,450 UP 100

KIA CORP. 79,500 UP 1,900

