KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:41 February 16, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

GC Corp 191,500 UP 20,000
Shinsegae 262,000 UP 2,000
SGBC 63,300 UP 1,100
Nongshim 332,000 UP 5,000
Hyosung 82,100 UP 1,200
ORION Holdings 14,300 UP 150
NEXENTIRE 6,600 UP 280
CHONGKUNDANG 94,500 UP 2,000
KCC 306,500 UP 10,000
SKBP 79,000 UP 2,300
Daesang 22,700 UP 200
SKNetworks 4,450 UP 70
LX INT 27,100 UP 400
DongkukStlMill 15,550 UP 550
TaihanElecWire 1,435 UP 40
Hyundai M&F INS 27,550 DN 50
SSANGYONGCNE 7,690 UP 70
KAL 30,000 UP 1,050
LG Corp. 76,300 UP 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 114,500 UP 5,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,740 UP 190
BoryungPharm 12,400 UP 250
LOTTE Fine Chem 76,200 UP 1,800
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,450 UP 200
AmoreG 45,900 UP 1,100
HyundaiMtr 182,000 UP 1,500
BukwangPharm 11,200 UP 650
ILJIN MATERIALS 93,500 UP 2,300
Daewoong 28,750 UP 1,800
TaekwangInd 1,053,000 UP 12,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 86,000 UP 1,100
ShinhanGroup 41,100 UP 650
HITEJINRO 34,500 UP 650
Yuhan 57,200 UP 1,400
SLCORP 25,250 UP 450
CJ LOGISTICS 123,500 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 87,600 UP 1,800
DL 56,600 UP 900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,450 UP 100
KIA CORP. 79,500 UP 1,900
(MORE)

