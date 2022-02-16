KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK hynix 130,500 UP 3,500
Youngpoong 647,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,800 UP 750
CUCKOO HOMESYS 36,700 UP 250
SamsungF&MIns 213,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,350 UP 800
Kogas 35,800 UP 650
Hanwha 29,250 UP 500
DB HiTek 71,700 UP 5,000
CJ 82,500 UP 1,000
GCH Corp 24,250 UP 2,200
LOTTE 28,450 UP 350
LotteChilsung 161,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,040 UP 140
POSCO 280,500 0
DB INSURANCE 62,000 UP 600
SamsungElec 74,800 UP 1,100
NHIS 11,800 UP 50
DongwonInd 222,500 UP 500
SK Discovery 40,500 UP 1,000
LS 48,150 UP 250
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES98000 UP1800
GS E&C 38,900 UP 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 540,000 UP 10,000
GS Retail 26,150 UP 300
KPIC 164,500 UP 5,500
Ottogi 461,500 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,950 UP 130
SKC 134,000 UP 3,000
MERITZ SECU 6,130 UP 160
HtlShilla 80,600 UP 2,300
Hanmi Science 46,250 UP 2,650
SamsungElecMech 167,000 UP 4,500
Hanssem 72,700 UP 2,200
KSOE 82,500 UP 1,200
HyundaiMipoDock 71,800 UP 1,800
IS DONGSEO 49,500 UP 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,750 UP 1,100
S-Oil 84,900 DN 1,100
LG Innotek 317,000 UP 3,500
(MORE)
-
