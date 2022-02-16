Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:42 February 16, 2022

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 216,500 UP 5,500
HMM 25,250 0
HYUNDAI WIA 65,700 UP 1,800
KumhoPetrochem 152,500 UP 1,500
MS IND 22,750 UP 1,050
OCI 90,500 UP 3,900
Mobis 230,500 UP 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 42,000 UP 400
HANWHA AEROSPACE 45,950 UP 550
KorZinc 529,000 UP 10,000
S-1 69,000 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 5,440 UP 220
Hanchem 220,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO 22,400 UP 650
DWS 56,400 UP 1,400
SamsungSecu 42,200 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 10,000 UP 160
SKTelecom 55,300 UP 500
SNT MOTIV 42,450 UP 1,350
HyundaiElev 36,950 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 137,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,800 0
KUMHOTIRE 4,020 UP 45
Hanon Systems 11,500 UP 400
SK 223,000 UP 5,000
ZINUS 72,700 UP 2,300
ShinpoongPharm 25,000 UP 1,350
Handsome 35,950 UP 1,100
Asiana Airlines 21,350 UP 300
COWAY 71,600 UP 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 85,600 UP 1,600
IBK 11,050 UP 100
DONGSUH 26,850 UP 550
SamsungEng 23,100 UP 550
SAMSUNG C&T 109,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 6,100 UP 130
SAMSUNG CARD 32,400 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 23,000 UP 150
KT 32,350 UP 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL151000 UP6000
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!