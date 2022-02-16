LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 216,500 UP 5,500

HMM 25,250 0

HYUNDAI WIA 65,700 UP 1,800

KumhoPetrochem 152,500 UP 1,500

MS IND 22,750 UP 1,050

OCI 90,500 UP 3,900

Mobis 230,500 UP 3,500

LS ELECTRIC 42,000 UP 400

HANWHA AEROSPACE 45,950 UP 550

KorZinc 529,000 UP 10,000

S-1 69,000 UP 500

SamsungHvyInd 5,440 UP 220

Hanchem 220,000 UP 5,000

KEPCO 22,400 UP 650

DWS 56,400 UP 1,400

SamsungSecu 42,200 UP 300

KG DONGBU STL 10,000 UP 160

SKTelecom 55,300 UP 500

SNT MOTIV 42,450 UP 1,350

HyundaiElev 36,950 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDS 137,000 UP 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 34,800 0

KUMHOTIRE 4,020 UP 45

Hanon Systems 11,500 UP 400

SK 223,000 UP 5,000

ZINUS 72,700 UP 2,300

ShinpoongPharm 25,000 UP 1,350

Handsome 35,950 UP 1,100

Asiana Airlines 21,350 UP 300

COWAY 71,600 UP 900

LOTTE SHOPPING 85,600 UP 1,600

IBK 11,050 UP 100

DONGSUH 26,850 UP 550

SamsungEng 23,100 UP 550

SAMSUNG C&T 109,500 UP 1,500

PanOcean 6,100 UP 130

SAMSUNG CARD 32,400 UP 100

CheilWorldwide 23,000 UP 150

KT 32,350 UP 350

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL151000 UP6000

(MORE)