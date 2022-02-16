Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:42 February 16, 2022

LOTTE TOUR 17,850 UP 450
LG Uplus 13,400 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,800 UP 1,700
KT&G 79,900 UP 300
DHICO 16,350 UP 900
Doosanfc 35,800 UP 1,950
LG Display 19,450 UP 150
Kangwonland 26,450 UP 750
NAVER 324,500 UP 6,000
Kakao 91,900 UP 3,600
NCsoft 492,500 DN 20,500
KIWOOM 99,600 UP 3,300
DSME 21,300 UP 500
HDSINFRA 6,550 UP 240
DWEC 5,600 UP 230
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,000 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 369,500 UP 8,500
DongwonF&B 182,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 33,700 UP 1,450
LGH&H 975,000 0
LGCHEM 653,000 UP 31,000
KEPCO E&C 74,500 UP 4,600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,800 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,050 UP 900
LGELECTRONICS 123,000 UP 1,000
Celltrion 158,000 UP 4,500
Huchems 21,500 UP 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 153,500 UP 10,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,500 UP 1,600
KIH 78,300 UP 500
GS 41,050 UP 200
CJ CGV 24,100 UP 600
LIG Nex1 59,900 UP 1,700
Fila Holdings 32,500 UP 750
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 50,600 UP 900
HANWHA LIFE 3,175 UP 110
AMOREPACIFIC 181,000 UP 1,000
FOOSUNG 20,450 UP 1,200
SK Innovation 203,500 UP 3,000
