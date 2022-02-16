LOTTE TOUR 17,850 UP 450

LG Uplus 13,400 UP 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 63,800 UP 1,700

KT&G 79,900 UP 300

DHICO 16,350 UP 900

Doosanfc 35,800 UP 1,950

LG Display 19,450 UP 150

Kangwonland 26,450 UP 750

NAVER 324,500 UP 6,000

Kakao 91,900 UP 3,600

NCsoft 492,500 DN 20,500

KIWOOM 99,600 UP 3,300

DSME 21,300 UP 500

HDSINFRA 6,550 UP 240

DWEC 5,600 UP 230

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,000 UP 400

CJ CheilJedang 369,500 UP 8,500

DongwonF&B 182,500 UP 2,000

KEPCO KPS 33,700 UP 1,450

LGH&H 975,000 0

LGCHEM 653,000 UP 31,000

KEPCO E&C 74,500 UP 4,600

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,800 UP 400

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,050 UP 900

LGELECTRONICS 123,000 UP 1,000

Celltrion 158,000 UP 4,500

Huchems 21,500 UP 500

DAEWOONG PHARM 153,500 UP 10,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,500 UP 1,600

KIH 78,300 UP 500

GS 41,050 UP 200

CJ CGV 24,100 UP 600

LIG Nex1 59,900 UP 1,700

Fila Holdings 32,500 UP 750

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,000 DN 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 50,600 UP 900

HANWHA LIFE 3,175 UP 110

AMOREPACIFIC 181,000 UP 1,000

FOOSUNG 20,450 UP 1,200

SK Innovation 203,500 UP 3,000

(MORE)