KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 31,350 DN 800
KBFinancialGroup 64,600 UP 100
Hansae 23,400 0
Youngone Corp 43,550 UP 50
CSWIND 50,500 UP 3,100
GKL 14,700 UP 400
KOLON IND 62,900 UP 1,800
HanmiPharm 259,500 UP 8,500
Meritz Financial 39,100 DN 800
BNK Financial Group 8,300 UP 110
emart 129,500 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY364 50 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 39,400 UP 250
PIAM 43,050 UP 1,550
HANJINKAL 55,700 UP 700
DoubleUGames 50,300 UP 2,000
CUCKOO 17,450 DN 150
COSMAX 81,300 DN 200
MANDO 46,700 UP 850
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 757,000 UP 17,000
Doosan Bobcat 37,500 UP 600
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,800 UP 1,150
Netmarble 102,000 UP 3,400
KRAFTON 277,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S49350 UP850
ORION 102,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,900 UP 450
BGF Retail 164,000 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 130,000 UP 8,500
HDC-OP 15,200 DN 250
HYOSUNG TNC 438,500 UP 18,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 458,000 UP 38,500
SKBS 150,000 UP 4,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,650 UP 150
KakaoBank 46,450 UP 2,250
HYBE 256,500 UP 17,500
SK ie technology 117,500 UP 8,500
DL E&C 113,500 UP 2,000
kakaopay 132,500 UP 5,000
SKSQUARE 54,700 UP 3,000
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Choi Min-jeong shakes off injuries, scandal for hard-fought short track silver
-
Kim Jong-un congratulates Iranian president on 43rd revolution anniversary
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ramp up policy efforts to tackle low birth trends
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports more than 85,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time amid rapid spread of omicron
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 infections hit grim milestone of 90,000 as omicron fears deepen
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports more than 70,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time amid rapid spread of omicron