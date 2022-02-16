Moon calls for stronger measures against stalking
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called Wednesday for stronger measures against stalking after another woman was killed by a former boyfriend while under police protection.
"Police and the prosecution should swiftly come up with detailed measures to improve the effectiveness of the safety system for stalking victims and protect women's daily lives," Moon said during a meeting with his aides.
Moon's call on law enforcement authorities came after a woman in her 40s was killed by her former boyfriend in Seoul's western Guro district despite being under police protection.
According to the police, the victim filed a criminal complaint against the ex-boyfriend on charges of blackmail and assault on Friday. She was given a smartwatch and went under police protection.
After learning that she had filed the complaint with police, the suspect visited her again, threatened her and was detained by police. However, police released him later after prosecutors rejected an arrest warrant for him.
Police issued a restraining order prohibiting the suspect from coming within 100 meters of the victim or contacting her through electronic communication devices, but could not stop the murder.
The incident was the latest in a series of deaths of people who were under police protection. Brutal murders related with stalking also occurred in November and December.
South Korea began to enforce the anti-stalking law from last year following rising complaints over stalking.
kdon@yna.co.kr
