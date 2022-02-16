Seqirus eyes swift introduction of influenza vaccines into S. Korea
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Global leading influenza vaccine maker Seqirus Ltd. said it will swiftly bring its various products into South Korea amid the yearslong pandemic.
Seqirus, part of Australia-based biotech firm CSL Ltd., is one of the largest influenza vaccine companies in the world with pipelines in the U.S., Britain and Australia. The company provides influenza vaccines to over 20 countries.
Seqirus set up its local corporate body, Seqirus Korea Ltd., in 2017.
"We will try our best to bring various Seqirus vaccines into the country as quickly as possible," Seqirus Korea CEO Yoo Gee-seung said during an online press conference.
Yoo also highlighted the importance of administering an influenza vaccine at the right time to boost its effectiveness after mid-October, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Seqirus currently provides its influenza virus vaccine, Afluria Quadrivalent, in South Korea. The product can be used on adults, as well as children aged five or older.
The company said it plans to bring in two other influenza vaccines -- Fluad Quadrivalent and Flucelvax Quadrivalent -- sometime soon.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Choi Min-jeong shakes off injuries, scandal for hard-fought short track silver
-
Kim Jong-un congratulates Iranian president on 43rd revolution anniversary
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports more than 85,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time amid rapid spread of omicron
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 infections hit grim milestone of 90,000 as omicron fears deepen
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports more than 70,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time amid rapid spread of omicron