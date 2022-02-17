4 companies to recall over 38,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Audi-Volkswagen Korea, Tesla Korea and two other companies will voluntarily recall more than 38,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
These are the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea due to problems with vehicle components.
The four companies, including Bumhan Mobility and Kiheung Motors, are recalling a combined 38,246 units of four different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include software problems of the frost removing system in Tesla's Model 3, a faulty passenger sensing system of the front passenger seat in Audi's A3 40 TFSI sedan, the non-standard lighting system in the E-SKY bus imported by Bumhan Mobility, and software problems of the instrumental panel in Harley-Davidson Pan America model imported by Kiheung, it said.
Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge beginning Friday, the ministry said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Choi Min-jeong shakes off injuries, scandal for hard-fought short track silver
-
Kim Jong-un congratulates Iranian president on 43rd revolution anniversary
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports more than 85,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time amid rapid spread of omicron
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 infections hit grim milestone of 90,000 as omicron fears deepen
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes