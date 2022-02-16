(Olympics) S. Korea captures silver in men's short track relay
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea grabbed silver in the men's 5,000m short track speed skating relay at Beijing 2022 on Wednesday for its first medal in the event since 2010.
The quartet of Hwang Dae-heon, Kwak Yoon-gy, Park Jang-hyuk and Lee June-seo finished in second place behind Canada in the 45-lap race at Capital Indoor Stadium.
Canada finished in 6:41.257, while South Korea ended in 6:41.679. Italy got the bronze in 6:43.431.
South Korea led the way for most of the race before Canada charged out in front with 18 laps remaining and staying there the rest of the way.
This was the second medal in Beijing for Hwang, the 1,500m champion.
Kwak, who helped South Korea to the relay silver 12 years ago, claimed his second career relay medal in what was his last Olympics.
For Park and Lee, the two Olympic debutants, this is their first medal.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
