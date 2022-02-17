Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

February 17, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- Infections predicted to rise to 170,000 next week but distancing rules likely to be eased (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- With COVID-19 overwhelming university hospitals, treatment, operations often delayed (Kookmin Daily)
-- Daily cases top 90,000, gov't says things changing abruptly, remains unsure of when they will peak (Donga Ilbo)
-- With peak yet reached, gov't 'bets' with hasty move to ease curbs (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Korean short track team finishes race with gold medal (Segye Times)
-- Gov't fails to predict; antivirus response is also late (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Infected vice health minister confesses, 'It is difficult getting hospital's help during at-home treatment ' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Daily cases expected to reach 180,000 next week at this rate, concerns grow over plan to ease distancing rules (Hankyoreh)
-- Infections double every week for 4 weeks, authorities unsure of when they will peak (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Eased Ukraine woes drive up KOSDAQ 4.5 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Omicron infections skyrocket, expected to peak at 200,000-300,000 early next month (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Ahn suspends campaign after deaths on bus (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea mulls easing rules, even as COVID-19 cases surge past 90,000 (Korea Herald)
-- Daily infections near 100,000 (Korea Times)
