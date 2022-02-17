(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 17)

The bipolarization of wealth due to the coronavirus pandemic has been a global phenomenon. Policies should first be focused on helping those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19. Measures should also be taken to strengthen the social safety net and ensure a more equal distribution of wealth to prevent social conflicts from worsening. Major presidential candidates should embark on a full-fledged debate on how to narrow the income inequality and lay the groundwork to push for policies based on public consensus in the forthcoming government.

(END)