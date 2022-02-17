(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 17)

If a candidate makes hefty promises without specifying how he will finance them, the market reacts very sensitively. The record rise in interest rates on three-year government bonds reflects the market's deep concerns about the candidates' unfettered campaign promises. Whoever becomes president will most likely spend a lot and order the issuing of more government debt. Political critic Chin Jung-kwon sarcastically compared the race for spending more money to a battle between an "alien and a predator" as in the sci-fi movie "Alien vs. Predator." "In a nutshell, there is no future for mankind," he said. That refers to the movie. If you replace "mankind" with "our country," it means this election.

