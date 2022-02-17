Moon congratulates short tracker Choi on winning gold in women's 1,500m
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday congratulated Choi Min-jeong on winning a gold medal in the women's 1,500m short track speed skating race in Beijing.
Moon sent a message to Choi after she successfully defended her gold medal in the women's 1,500m at the Beijing Games, praising her as a "living legend," the presidential office said in a statement.
"I give loud applause to Choi Min-jeong, who gave it her all up to the last race," Moon said.
Choi had earlier won silver medals in the 1,000m and the 3,000m relay in Beijing.
Moon also congratulated a South Korean team on grabbing silver in the men's 5,000m short track speed skating relay at the Beijing Games.
The quartet of Hwang Dae-heon, Kwak Yoon-gy, Park Jang-hyuk and Lee June-seo finished in second place behind Canada in the 45-lap race at Capital Indoor Stadium.
