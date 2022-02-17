Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 February 17, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 00/-11 Sunny 0

Incheon -1/-9 Sunny 0

Suwon 00/-10 Sunny 0

Cheongju 00/-8 Sunny 0

Daejeon 02/-11 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 03/-14 Sunny 0

Gangneung 02/-8 Sunny 0

Jeonju 01/-8 Sunny 10

Gwangju 02/-5 Snow 10

Jeju 03/01 Sleet 20

Daegu 03/-8 Sunny 0

Busan 04/-7 Cloudy 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!