(Olympics) Despite hurdles, S. Korea still rules in short track speed skating

In one particular text thread, Shim also hinted at trying to intentionally trip up Choi in the women's 1,000m race out of spite. The two did get tangled up in the 1,000m final, and neither won a medal. Shim was ultimately cleared of those suspicions, but the bridge between Shim and Choi was burned beyond repair. It would not have been feasible to keep the two on the same relay team even if Shim hadn't been suspended by the Korea Skating Union (KSU)