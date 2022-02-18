Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) schedule-Day 15

All News 09:00 February 18, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Saturday at the Beijing Winter Olympics. All starting times are local.

- Bobsleigh (Yanqing National Sliding Centre)
Four-man Heat 1 (9:30 a.m.)
Four-man Heat 2 (11:05 a.m.)

- Speed skating (National Speed Skating Oval)
Men's mass start semifinals (3 p.m.)
Women's mass start semifinals (3:45 p.m.)
Men's mass start final (4:30 p.m.)
Women's mass start final (5 p.m.)
(END)

