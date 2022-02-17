S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases rise closer to 100,000 over raging omicron
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit another high Thursday, exceeding 90,000 for the second consecutive day, amid few signs that the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant will subside.
The country reported 93,135 new COVID-19 infections, including 93,045 local cases, raising the total caseload to 1,645,978, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The number of daily cases rose sharply Wednesday to surpass the 90,000 level for the first time ever, coming to 90,443 from the previous day's 57,164, with a majority of infections being caused by the omicron variant.
The death toll from COVID-19 came to 7,238, up 36 from Wednesday. The fatality rate was 0.44 percent, the KDCA said.
The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients came to 389, up 76 from a day earlier. The daily tally stayed above 300 for the fourth straight day, and the authorities have warned of a possible uptick in serious cases in a couple of weeks.
The daily infections could reach 170,000 by around the end of this month, though it is too early to say if it will be the peak of the omicron surge, according to the health authorities. A state-run science institute forecast that the figure could rise to as high as 360,000 early next month.
Despite the unprecedented wave of infections, the government is reviewing an option of easing current strict social distancing rules due mainly to minimizing their impact on small businesses.
Under review is relaxing the current cap on private gatherings of six people and a 9 p.m. curfew on restaurants and cafes nationwide, while maintaining a vaccine pass system, which requires proof of vaccination or a negative test result to use certain types of public facilities.
The government will announce whether to adjust the antivirus curbs Friday.
As of Thursday, 29.9 million people, or 58.3 percent of the country's 52 million population, had received booster shots. The number of fully vaccinated people came to 44.26 million, accounting for 86.2 percent, the KDCA said.
