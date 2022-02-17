Money supply up in Dec. over increased savings, exports growth
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's money supply rose 0.7 percent on-month in December due mainly to an increase in savings boosted by rising interest rates and brisk exports, central bank data showed Thursday.
The country's M2, a key gauge of the money supply, stood at 3,613 trillion won (US$3.02 trillion) on average in December, up 23.8 trillion won from a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The growth rate slowed down in December compared with the previous month. From a year earlier, however, the money supply jumped 13.2 percent, the fastest since November 2008, the BOK said.
M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts cash, demand deposits and other easily convertible financial instruments.
The rise is attributable to increased deposits at financial institutions bolstered by higher interest rates, as well as state cash handouts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rates on savings have been on the rise in tandem with the central bank's policy rate hikes in recent months as it seeks to tighten its loose monetary policy to tame inflation.
The growth in exports also drove up the corporate money supply, according to the BOK.
The country's outbound shipments hit a monthly high of $60.74 billion in December, the 14th consecutive month that exports have extended gains.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Choi Min-jeong shakes off injuries, scandal for hard-fought short track silver
-
Kim Jong-un congratulates Iranian president on 43rd revolution anniversary
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(2nd LD) Dead campaign workers' bus illegally modified: ministry
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases rise closer to 100,000 over raging omicron
-
Man gets 20-yr jail term for killing estranged wife with long sword in front of her father