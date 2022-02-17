Seoul stocks extend gains late Thur. morning on eased Fed uncertainties
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks stretched their gains late Thursday morning, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's January minutes largely remained within the market expectations.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had advanced 37.97 points, or 1.39 percent, to 2,767.65 points as of 11:20 a.m.
After a solid start, the key stock index traded bullish amid foreign and institutional buying.
According to the Fed's minutes, the officials reiterated their stance that they would soon start raising the key interest rates to rein in price pressure. The January document did not include the impacts from the Ukraine risk.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.67, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 1.92 percent.
Bio giant Samsung Biologics added 1.45 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor climbed 1.37 percent. Battery maker Samsung SDI jumped 4.26 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,196.35 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.25 won from the previous session's close.
