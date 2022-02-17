Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases rise closer to 100,000 over raging omicron
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit another high Thursday, exceeding 90,000 for the second consecutive day, amid few signs that the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant will subside.
The country reported 93,135 new COVID-19 infections, including 93,045 local cases, raising the total caseload to 1,645,978, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) Korean director Hong Sang-soo wins grand jury prize for 'The Novelist's Film' at Berlin film fest
SEOUL -- South Korean director Hong Sang-soo on Thursday (Korean time) won the grand jury prize at this year's Berlin International Film Festival for his latest film, "The Novelist's Film."
At the award ceremony streamed online, the director's 27th feature was awarded the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the 72nd Berlin festival, which kicked off on Feb. 10 in-person.
-----------------
Firefighters battling wildfire in coastal county of Yeongdeok for 2nd day
YEONGDEOK -- About 40 firefighting helicopters and more than 1,100 personnel resumed operations to extinguish a wildfire in the southern coastal county of Yeongdeok on Thursday as the blaze remains uncontained for the second consecutive day.
The fire started on a mountain in Yeongdeok, about 350 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Tuesday. It was extinguished but reignited overnight and spread to nearby residential areas the previous day, according to firefighters and local officials.
-----------------
S. Korea to reinforce Air Force's anti-missile unit amid growing N. Korean threats
SEOUL -- South Korea's military will reinforce the Air Force's missile defense unit by deploying additional equipment, including advanced radars, and broadening its missions, the defense ministry said Thursday, in response to evolving threats from North Korea highlighted by its various types of missile tests of late.
The ministry issued a public notice on its push for legislation to restructure the existing Air Defense Missile Command as part of efforts to enhance the military's anti-missile capabilities.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea logs smaller-than-expected fiscal deficit in 2021 on larger tax revenue
SEOUL -- South Korea's fiscal deficit is estimated to be sharply smaller than its previous estimate last year on the back of larger-than-expected tax revenue, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The consolidated fiscal balance, a key gauge of fiscal soundness, logged a deficit of 30 trillion won (US$25 billion) in 2021, smaller than the government's earlier projection of 90.3 trillion won, according to preliminary data from the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
-----------------
Seoul stocks extend gains late Thur. morning on eased Fed uncertainties
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks stretched their gains late Thursday morning, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's January minutes largely remained within the market expectations.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had advanced 37.97 points, or 1.39 percent, to 2,767.65 points as of 11:20 a.m.
