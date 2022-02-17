Hanwha Life Insurance net soars 150 pct in 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Major South Korean insurer Hanwha Life Insurance Co. said Thursday its earnings shot up more than 150 percent in 2021 from a year earlier thanks to higher investment income and lower costs.
South Korea's No. 2 life insurance company said its unconsolidated net income came to 410.6 billion won (US$344 million) last year, up 150.4 percent from a year earlier.
Hanwha Life Insurance said its premium income stood at 14.75 trillion won in 2021, down 0.2 percent from the previous year.
Its risk-based capital ratio (RBC), a key measure of financial stability, came to 184.6 percent, down 53.7 percentage points from a year earlier due to a drop in the valuation income from its bond holdings.
Local financial authorities advise life insurance companies to have RBCs of 150 percent or higher.
Hanwha Life Insurance said it floated subordinated environment, social and governance (ESG) bonds worth $750 million early this year to bolster its RBC and prepare for tighter accounting rules.
ESG bonds are a type of sustainability debt offering aimed at financing corporate activities in environmentally friendly and sustainable projects.
Earlier this month, Hanwha Life Insurance said its consolidated net profit, which includes earnings from subsidiaries, spiked nearly 500 percent to 1.25 trillion won in 2021.
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Choi Min-jeong shakes off injuries, scandal for hard-fought short track silver
-
Kim Jong-un congratulates Iranian president on 43rd revolution anniversary
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases rise closer to 100,000 over raging omicron
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(2nd LD) Dead campaign workers' bus illegally modified: ministry
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases rise closer to 100,000 over raging omicron