Military reports 458 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:16 February 17, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Thursday reported 458 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 10,282.
The new cases included 279 from the Army, 75 from the Air Force, 46 from the Marine Corps and 33 from the Navy.
There were also 20 cases from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, three from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and two from the ministry.
Currently, 2,784 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
