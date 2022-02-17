(LEAD) Moon asks foreign firms to expand investment in S. Korea
(ATTN: ADDS gov't support plans in paras 7-10)
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday asked foreign firms to expand their investment in South Korea, saying the economy is showing signs of a strong recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moon made the remarks at a meeting with senior executives of foreign-invested companies here, the presidential office said in a statement.
"In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, Korea endured the least economic impact among major nations and showed a rapid and strong recovery, solidifying its status as a stable investment destination," Moon said.
In contrast to other nations that were under stringent lockdown measures, South Korea has kept its economy open and ensured the movement of logistics and people, Moon said.
Since the pandemic began, South Korea has managed to curb the spread of the virus with social distancing curbs, without enacting the drastic measure of lockdown.
The government has also provided tax incentives, including an exemption of corporate and income taxes, to foreign firms when they make investment here, Moon said.
This year, the government will spend 50 billion won (US$41.76 million) on supporting foreign businesses that make an investment in fields related to stable supply chains and carbon neutrality, according to the industry ministry.
It also earmarked an additional 32.1 billion won to support them with finding plant locations and securing a site.
The government also decided to increase tax incentives for companies working on strategic technologies, such as semiconductors, batteries and vaccines, the ministry said.
In a move to create better investment environments, it will also hold regular talks with foreign investors this year, and beef up the ombudsman office under the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) to provide foreign investors with counseling and other various services.
Foreign investment stood at a record high of nearly US$30 billion last year, according to the presidential office.
