Hanwha Solutions 2021 net income up 107.6 pct
All News 14:11 February 17, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Thursday reported its 2021 net income of 626.2 billion won (US$522.9 million), up 107.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 24.3 percent on-year to 738.3 billion won. Annual sales increased 16.6 percent to 10.72 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Choi Min-jeong shakes off injuries, scandal for hard-fought short track silver
-
Kim Jong-un congratulates Iranian president on 43rd revolution anniversary
Most Saved
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases rise closer to 100,000 over raging omicron
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(2nd LD) Dead campaign workers' bus illegally modified: ministry
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases rise closer to 100,000 over raging omicron