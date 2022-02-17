Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Solutions 2021 net income up 107.6 pct

All News 14:11 February 17, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Thursday reported its 2021 net income of 626.2 billion won (US$522.9 million), up 107.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 24.3 percent on-year to 738.3 billion won. Annual sales increased 16.6 percent to 10.72 trillion won.
