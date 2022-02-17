Double defector gets jail sentence for trying to re-enter N. Korea
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- A previous North Korean double defector with a history of escaping twice from the North has been given a prison sentence after being caught making a second attempt to return home, a local court said Thursday.
The Incheon District Court in Incheon, west of Seoul, said it sentenced the previous double defector, identified as Yoo Tae-joon, 54, to an 1 1/2 years in prison for trying to go back to North Korea in 2019 in violation of the National Security Law.
Yoo was also sentenced to a suspension of qualification for 1 1/2 years, the court said.
Yoo had first defected from North Korea in 1998 but voluntarily returned to the North in 2000. He was punished here after re-defecting to South Korea later.
Yoo was then indicted on charges of attempting to re-enter North Korea by visiting the North Korean Embassy in Vietnam on Aug. 4, 2019, and requesting he be sent back to the North.
As Pyongyang refused to permit his re-entry due to espionage suspicions at that time, however, Yoo snuck into China to enter North Korea before being arrested by Chinese police.
"The nature of the defendant's crime is not good, as he denied his crime, which was seen as intentional," the court said.
