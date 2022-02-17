Supreme Court okays 25-yr jail sentence for man over fatal child abuse
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday approved a 25-year prison sentence for a man charged with beating his 2-week-old son to death last year.
The 25-year-old man, surnamed Song, was convicted of causing the death of his infant son by repeatedly hitting his face and legs, and throwing him against a bed at a residence in Iksan, about 180 kilometers south of Seoul, in February last year.
The baby died of a cerebral hemorrhage and severe head injuries just two weeks after he was born.
Separately, a seven-year prison sentence has been confirmed for the man's 24-year-old wife, the baby's mother, on charges of child abuse, as she had given up her appeal during trial by the Supreme Court.
According to court records, the man had committed the crime because the baby cried too much, and he had a suspicion he may not be the baby's biological father. The mother said she took part in the crime due to postnatal stress.
(END)
