KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE Fine Chem 77,800 UP 1,600
BoryungPharm 12,400 0
KAL 30,050 UP 50
Nongshim 332,000 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,600 UP 150
SSANGYONGCNE 7,690 0
Hyosung 81,200 DN 900
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,710 DN 30
Shinsegae 260,500 DN 1,500
SGBC 63,200 DN 100
LG Corp. 77,000 UP 700
POSCO CHEMICAL 115,000 UP 500
LX INT 27,050 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 15,500 DN 50
DB HiTek 71,400 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 215,500 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,100 DN 250
Kogas 36,300 UP 500
Hanwha 29,550 UP 300
CJ 83,600 UP 1,100
ORION Holdings 14,350 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 28,400 UP 850
Daesang 22,800 UP 100
SKNetworks 4,435 DN 15
NEXENTIRE 6,500 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 94,400 DN 100
KCC 312,500 UP 6,000
SKBP 78,600 DN 400
Youngpoong 641,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,050 UP 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,050 UP 350
SK hynix 133,000 UP 2,500
DL 57,600 UP 1,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,400 DN 50
KIA CORP. 79,500 0
AmoreG 46,550 UP 650
HyundaiMtr 183,500 UP 1,500
BukwangPharm 11,150 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 93,400 DN 100
Daewoong 28,300 DN 450
(MORE)
-
