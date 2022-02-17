Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:41 February 17, 2022

TaekwangInd 1,037,000 DN 16,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 85,400 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 41,250 UP 150
HITEJINRO 34,750 UP 250
Yuhan 56,600 DN 600
SLCORP 25,250 0
CJ LOGISTICS 123,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 88,200 UP 600
TaihanElecWire 1,520 UP 85
HMM 27,800 UP 2,550
DoubleUGames 50,400 UP 100
LOTTE 28,450 0
GCH Corp 23,450 DN 800
LotteChilsung 164,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,280 UP 240
POSCO 283,000 UP 2,500
DB INSURANCE 61,800 DN 200
SamsungElec 75,000 UP 200
NHIS 11,800 0
DongwonInd 222,000 DN 500
SK Discovery 40,450 DN 50
LS 48,800 UP 650
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES98300 UP300
GC Corp 184,000 DN 7,500
GS E&C 39,250 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 557,000 UP 17,000
Ottogi 453,500 DN 8,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,890 DN 60
SKC 134,500 UP 500
KPIC 166,000 UP 1,500
MERITZ SECU 6,150 UP 20
HtlShilla 80,400 DN 200
Hanmi Science 45,650 DN 600
SamsungElecMech 166,000 DN 1,000
GS Retail 26,300 UP 150
Hanssem 72,700 0
HyundaiMipoDock 72,200 UP 400
IS DONGSEO 49,700 UP 200
S-Oil 85,200 UP 300
LG Innotek 325,000 UP 8,000
