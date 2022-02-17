TaekwangInd 1,037,000 DN 16,000

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 85,400 DN 600

ShinhanGroup 41,250 UP 150

HITEJINRO 34,750 UP 250

Yuhan 56,600 DN 600

SLCORP 25,250 0

CJ LOGISTICS 123,000 DN 500

DOOSAN 88,200 UP 600

TaihanElecWire 1,520 UP 85

HMM 27,800 UP 2,550

DoubleUGames 50,400 UP 100

LOTTE 28,450 0

GCH Corp 23,450 DN 800

LotteChilsung 164,000 UP 2,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,280 UP 240

POSCO 283,000 UP 2,500

DB INSURANCE 61,800 DN 200

SamsungElec 75,000 UP 200

NHIS 11,800 0

DongwonInd 222,000 DN 500

SK Discovery 40,450 DN 50

LS 48,800 UP 650

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES98300 UP300

GC Corp 184,000 DN 7,500

GS E&C 39,250 UP 350

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 557,000 UP 17,000

Ottogi 453,500 DN 8,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,890 DN 60

SKC 134,500 UP 500

KPIC 166,000 UP 1,500

MERITZ SECU 6,150 UP 20

HtlShilla 80,400 DN 200

Hanmi Science 45,650 DN 600

SamsungElecMech 166,000 DN 1,000

GS Retail 26,300 UP 150

Hanssem 72,700 0

HyundaiMipoDock 72,200 UP 400

IS DONGSEO 49,700 UP 200

S-Oil 85,200 UP 300

LG Innotek 325,000 UP 8,000

(MORE)