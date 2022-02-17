KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,490 UP 50
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 218,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 65,600 DN 100
LS ELECTRIC 41,850 DN 150
MS IND 23,000 UP 250
OCI 90,500 0
KumhoPetrochem 153,500 UP 1,000
KorZinc 526,000 DN 3,000
Mobis 228,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,300 UP 1,350
KSOE 82,700 UP 200
S-1 69,100 UP 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,000 UP 250
Hanchem 218,500 DN 1,500
DWS 55,900 DN 500
KEPCO 22,150 DN 250
SamsungSecu 42,250 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 10,050 UP 50
ZINUS 74,000 UP 1,300
SKTelecom 55,500 UP 200
SNT MOTIV 43,050 UP 600
HyundaiElev 37,000 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDS 138,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,250 UP 450
KUMHOTIRE 4,030 UP 10
Hanon Systems 11,450 DN 50
SK 224,000 UP 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 24,400 DN 600
Handsome 35,950 0
Asiana Airlines 20,700 DN 650
COWAY 71,800 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 85,700 UP 100
IBK 11,150 UP 100
DONGSUH 26,650 DN 200
SamsungEng 23,350 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 111,500 UP 2,000
PanOcean 6,090 DN 10
SAMSUNG CARD 32,300 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 23,500 UP 500
KT 32,400 UP 50
