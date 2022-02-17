Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:41 February 17, 2022

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL149500 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 17,800 DN 50
LG Uplus 13,300 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,900 UP 100
KT&G 80,000 UP 100
DHICO 16,850 UP 500
Doosanfc 35,950 UP 150
LG Display 19,300 DN 150
Kangwonland 26,600 UP 150
NAVER 324,500 0
Kakao 90,600 DN 1,300
NCsoft 501,000 UP 8,500
KIWOOM 99,400 DN 200
DSME 21,100 DN 200
HDSINFRA 6,560 UP 10
DWEC 5,590 DN 10
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,900 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 373,500 UP 4,000
DongwonF&B 182,500 0
KEPCO KPS 33,700 0
LGH&H 1,028,000 UP 53,000
LGCHEM 640,000 DN 13,000
KEPCO E&C 76,900 UP 2,400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,800 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,850 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 124,000 UP 1,000
Celltrion 159,500 UP 1,500
Huchems 21,600 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 155,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,200 DN 300
KIH 79,500 UP 1,200
GS 41,500 UP 450
CJ CGV 25,550 UP 1,450
LIG Nex1 61,200 UP 1,300
Fila Holdings 31,650 DN 850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,500 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 52,400 UP 1,800
HANWHA LIFE 3,160 DN 15
AMOREPACIFIC 187,500 UP 6,500
FOOSUNG 20,450 0
(MORE)

