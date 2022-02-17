SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL149500 DN1500

LOTTE TOUR 17,800 DN 50

LG Uplus 13,300 DN 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 63,900 UP 100

KT&G 80,000 UP 100

DHICO 16,850 UP 500

Doosanfc 35,950 UP 150

LG Display 19,300 DN 150

Kangwonland 26,600 UP 150

NAVER 324,500 0

Kakao 90,600 DN 1,300

NCsoft 501,000 UP 8,500

KIWOOM 99,400 DN 200

DSME 21,100 DN 200

HDSINFRA 6,560 UP 10

DWEC 5,590 DN 10

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,900 DN 100

CJ CheilJedang 373,500 UP 4,000

DongwonF&B 182,500 0

KEPCO KPS 33,700 0

LGH&H 1,028,000 UP 53,000

LGCHEM 640,000 DN 13,000

KEPCO E&C 76,900 UP 2,400

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,800 0

HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,850 DN 200

LGELECTRONICS 124,000 UP 1,000

Celltrion 159,500 UP 1,500

Huchems 21,600 UP 100

DAEWOONG PHARM 155,000 UP 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,200 DN 300

KIH 79,500 UP 1,200

GS 41,500 UP 450

CJ CGV 25,550 UP 1,450

LIG Nex1 61,200 UP 1,300

Fila Holdings 31,650 DN 850

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,500 UP 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 52,400 UP 1,800

HANWHA LIFE 3,160 DN 15

AMOREPACIFIC 187,500 UP 6,500

FOOSUNG 20,450 0

