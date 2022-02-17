KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 211,500 UP 8,000
POONGSAN 31,850 UP 500
KBFinancialGroup 65,100 UP 500
Hansae 23,150 DN 250
Youngone Corp 43,750 UP 200
CSWIND 51,500 UP 1,000
GKL 14,900 UP 200
KOLON IND 62,400 DN 500
HanmiPharm 257,000 DN 2,500
Meritz Financial 38,450 DN 650
BNK Financial Group 8,350 UP 50
emart 127,500 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY354 50 DN1000
KOLMAR KOREA 41,450 UP 2,050
PIAM 43,650 UP 600
HANJINKAL 54,900 DN 800
CUCKOO 17,650 UP 200
COSMAX 87,300 UP 6,000
MANDO 48,700 UP 2,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 760,000 UP 3,000
Doosan Bobcat 37,550 UP 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,300 UP 500
Netmarble 100,500 DN 1,500
KRAFTON 273,000 DN 4,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S49500 UP150
ORION 98,500 DN 3,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,000 UP 100
BGF Retail 167,500 UP 3,500
SKCHEM 125,500 DN 4,500
HDC-OP 15,350 UP 150
HYOSUNG TNC 440,000 UP 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 456,500 DN 1,500
SKBS 148,000 DN 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,900 UP 250
KakaoBank 49,400 UP 2,950
HYBE 260,000 UP 3,500
SK ie technology 118,000 UP 500
DL E&C 116,000 UP 2,500
kakaopay 133,500 UP 1,000
SKSQUARE 54,200 DN 500
(END)
