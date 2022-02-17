Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin tests positive for COVID-19
All News 15:47 February 17, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Toronto Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, his management agency said.
The South Korean pitcher was confirmed to have the virus in a polymerase chain reaction examination, Aspec Corporation said. He also tested positive in a self-test he took ahead of a training session Wednesday.
Ryu completed two rounds of vaccinations and received a booster shot, and was not showing any extraordinary symptoms, according to the agency.
He has since canceled all training schedules and will follow guidelines from the health authorities, it added.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Choi Min-jeong shakes off injuries, scandal for hard-fought short track silver
-
Kim Jong-un congratulates Iranian president on 43rd revolution anniversary
Most Saved
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases rise closer to 100,000 over raging omicron
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
(2nd LD) Dead campaign workers' bus illegally modified: ministry
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases rise closer to 100,000 over raging omicron
-
Man gets 20-yr jail term for killing estranged wife with long sword in front of her father