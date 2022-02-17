Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin tests positive for COVID-19

All News 16:19 February 17, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Toronto Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, his management agency said.

The South Korean pitcher was confirmed to have the virus in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) examination, Aspec Corporation said. He also tested positive in a self-test he took ahead of a training session Wednesday.

Ryu completed two rounds of vaccinations and received a booster shot, and was not showing any extraordinary symptoms, according to the agency.

He has since canceled all training schedules and will follow guidelines from the health authorities, it added. He plans to go into self-quarantine for seven days.

A file photo of the Toronto Blue Jays' South Korean pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin (Yonhap)

Unable to use Blue Jays' facilities during the MLB lockout over collective bargaining, Ryu has been participating in spring training with the Hanhwa Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) in his home country since Feb. 3 to stay ready for the 2022 season.

Six of the Hanhwa players who trained with Ryu also got PCR tests after receiving positive self-test results. The results of those tests are expected to be out on Friday, according to the team.
