(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Feb. 18)

If Russia continues to exercise saber-rattling near the border with Ukraine or move its military assets more aggressively, the US and Europe will respond accordingly, to defuse the tension. In this case, the Ukraine crisis may drag on, with the US and Europe churning out a series of diplomatic and military measures, as well as economic sanctions against Russia. This will steadily intensify the economic impact, destabilizing oil prices and dampening global trade -- a mix that would deal a blow to the Korean economy heavily dependent on its export and vulnerable to a sharp rise in energy prices.