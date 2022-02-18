Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:04 February 18, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to extend business curfew hours to 10 p.m. as daily infections top 100,000 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Worst wave of COVID-19 outbreak with over 100,000 infections, 310,000 treating virus at home (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to extend business curfew hours to 10 p.m. as new infections top 100,000 (Donga Ilbo)
-- Conundrum over new virus curbs as infections break 100,000 mark (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't posts deficits for 3rd straight year since IMF crisis (Segye Times)
-- COVID-19 response committee member quits due to discord with gov't over relaxing social distancing (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Presidential candidates try to woo voters with real estate pledges (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Presidential candidates make 'don't ask how it can be done pledges' without tax hike plans (Hankyoreh)
-- Eased social distancing rules imminent while daily cases surpass 100,000 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- AI to detect insurance fraud (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Money boom could boomerang later (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Chip shortage squeezes all parts of auto industry (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon assures foreign investors, says Korea stable even in pandemic (Korea Herald)
-- Moon urges foreign firms to invest in chips, batteries, vaccines (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!