Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
All News 08:34 February 18, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The government decided to push back the curfew on cafes and restaurants by one hour to 10 p.m. while keeping the private gathering size limit at six starting this weekend, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday.
The easing of the social distancing rules comes despite a massive surge in new COVID-19 cases, with the country's daily virus cases exceeding the 100,000 mark for the first time Friday since the pandemic began two years ago.
The updated antivirus curbs will be in place from Saturday to March 13.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
