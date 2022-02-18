Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 February 18, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-7 Cloudy 20

Incheon 03/-6 Cloudy 20

Suwon 07/-9 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 08/-8 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 09/-12 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 06/-12 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 08/-4 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 09/-7 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 10/-5 Sunny 20

Jeju 11/02 Sunny 60

Daegu 09/-9 Cloudy 20

Busan 09/-2 Cloudy 20

