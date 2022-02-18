S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000, concerns rise over further uptick
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceeded 100,000 on Friday for the first time since the pandemic began about two years ago as the highly transmissible omicron variant spreads rapidly.
The cases could continue to rise going forward as the government is set to partially relax social distancing rules, apparently to help small merchants taking the brunt of the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
The country reported 109,831 new COVID-19 infections, including 109,715 local cases, raising the total caseload to 1,755,806, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The death toll from COVID-19 came to 7,283, up 45 from Thursday. The fatality rate was 0.41 percent, the KDCA said.
The number of daily infections has spiked in recent weeks due to the fast spread of the omicron variant. Daily infections have nearly doubled in just a week after surpassing 50,000 for the first time on Feb. 10.
Despite the spike in cases, the government decided earlier in the day to extend the operating hours of cafes and restaurants by one hour to 10 p.m. starting this weekend, raising concerns over a further surge in infections.
The move came amid a strong backlash from small merchants and self-employed people who have been complaining that tightened antivirus measures are dragging down sales.
The partially relaxed antivirus curbs will be in place from Saturday to March 13, with the cap on private gatherings remaining the same at six people.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Choi Min-jeong shakes off injuries, scandal for hard-fought short track silver
-
Kim Jong-un congratulates Iranian president on 43rd revolution anniversary
-
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
(2nd LD) Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan meet over ways to engage with N. Korea
-
(6th LD) S. Korea reports over 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases rise closer to 100,000 over raging omicron
-
Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
Cold snap remains unabated
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases rise closer to 100,000 over raging omicron