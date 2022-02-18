(LEAD) Ahn to resume campaigning after funerals of campaign workers
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- Minor presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo will resume campaigning this weekend following the funerals of two campaign workers who died in an accident this week, his campaign said Friday.
Ahn of the centrist People's Party suspended his campaign activities after a local campaign chief and a bus driver were found dead inside a campaign vehicle Tuesday apparently due to gas poisoning from a generator powering an LED screen.
Ahn attended the party member's funeral Friday morning. The bus driver's funeral will be held in the southeastern city of Gimhae on Saturday morning but will likely not be attended by Ahn as the family plans to keep the ceremony low key.
"We plan to resume our official campaign activities at the campaign committee level after 9 a.m. tomorrow," the committee said in a notice to the press.
Ahn initially planned to pay a visit Friday afternoon to another bus driver who was in a similar accident and has yet to regain consciousness at a hospital in Wonju, 132 kilometers east of Seoul.
But the visit was postponed due to a scheduling conflict with the patient's family.
The accidents occurred on the first day of the official campaigning period with three weeks to go until the March 9 election.
After Ahn suspended campaigning, there was speculation he would drop out of the race and back main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol of the conservative People Power Party.
But Lee Tae-kyu, Ahn's campaign chief, rejected the speculation, saying the candidate is still waiting to hear back from Yoon regarding his earlier proposal to merge campaigns through a public opinion survey on which of the two is a better fit as the unified candidate.
"(Yoon) will have to accept candidate Ahn's proposal, reject it or bring a counterproposal, and if he does that, there will be no excuse for Ahn not to meet (with Yoon)," Lee told Yonhap.
