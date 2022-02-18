Moon steps up calls for lawmakers to swiftly approve extra budget bill
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday stepped up calls for the National Assembly to swiftly approve an extra budget bill, citing "desperate" hardship facing small merchants hit by the COVID-19 restrictions.
"As the situation of small merchants and self-employed people is desperate, the National Assembly should actively cooperate to resolve the difficulties of people's livelihoods by approving an extra budget bill as soon as possible," Moon told a meeting with his aides earlier in the day, according to Moon's spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
The budget proposal of 14 trillion won (US$11.6 billion) was submitted to the National Assembly last month.
Moon delivered a similar message on Feb. 8, saying, "We cannot delay support for small merchants and self-employed people even for a moment."
Moon's remarks came amid a tug-of-war between Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and political parties that demand bigger spending from the government.
The ruling Democratic Party proposed a 35 trillion-won extra budget and the main opposition People Power Party called for a 50 trillion-won supplementary budget. Hong has been opposing a sharp expansion of the extra budget, considering its impact on consumer prices and the state bond market.
