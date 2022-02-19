Amid soaring virus cases and supply crunch, self-test kit purchase curbs monitored
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's drug authorities began the monitoring of whether COVID-19 self-test kit purchase restrictions are going smoothly amid a supply crunch and soaring virus cases.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said it is looking into whether pharmacies and convenience stores are abiding by the latest measures to stabilize the supply in light of the recent surge in at-home treatment patients.
Concerns have risen over a supply crunch of self-test kits, following a surge in the number of omicron variant patients, widely known to have mild or no symptoms, under self-treatment at home.
Starting Sunday, the government began restricting purchases of COVID-19 self-test kits to five units at one place for three weeks.
Customers, however, are allowed to purchase additional kits at different stores if needed, according to officials.
Health authorities will check a combined 75,565 drug stores and CU and GS25 convenience stores selling the kits, which account for about 10 percent of the total number.
Moreover, the country has placed a price ceiling of 6,000 won (US$5) a piece for in-person purchases. The government's price control will stay in effect through March 5, with the possibility of changes in the unit price depending on supply conditions.
Also, online sales are banned during the cited period.
As of Friday, the number of patients under at-home treatment had surged to 351,695, up 37,130 from a day earlier,
In a positive sign that availability could be improving, the ministry on Thursday authorized the use of antigen COVID-19 test kits by Wells Bio Inc., marking the country ninth self-test kit.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
