Military reports 639 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:12 February 18, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Friday reported 639 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 10,921.
The new cases included 463 from the Army, 85 from the Air Force, 41 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, 34 from the Navy, three from the ministry and seven from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 3,042 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
