S. Korea, U.S. hold nuclear security working group meeting
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States held a video-linked session of a nuclear security working group Friday to discuss cooperation on the minimization of the use of highly enriched uranium (HEU) and other issues, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
The group is among four working groups under the High-Level Bilateral Commission, which was launched in 2016 following the 2015 revision of the two countries' nuclear energy cooperation agreement.
Park Young-hyo, the ministry's director-general for nonproliferation and nuclear affairs, and Art Atkins, assistant deputy administrator at the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration, co-led the fifth session that also involved officials from other nuclear energy-related agencies from both countries.
"(The two sides) assessed the successful completion of activities that our government had pledged at the nuclear security summit for the HEU minimization and agreed to continue relevant efforts down the road," the ministry said in a press release.
