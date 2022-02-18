Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea focuses on internal unity on late leader's birth anniversary: Seoul official
SEOUL -- North Korea appears to have focused on boosting internal unity on the occasion of the 80th birth anniversary of the country's late leader Kim Jong-il, instead of using it as a chance to send a new major message to the outside world, a Seoul official said Thursday.
North Korea has been holding various events to mark the anniversary, which falls on Feb. 16, with leader Kim Jong-un attending a national meeting held in the northwestern city of Samjiyon on Tuesday to pay tribute to his late father, according to the North's state media.
------------
(2nd LD) N.Korea's embassy in China marks 80th birth anniversary of Kim Jong-il: sources
BEIJING/SEOUL -- The North Korean Embassy in Beijing held an event Wednesday commemorating the 80th birthday of the country's late former leader Kim Jong-il that was attended by a group of Chinese officials, informed sources said.
Four to five Chinese officials, including high-level ones, participated in the embassy-hosted event that took place for the first time since 2019 to celebrate the anniversary, called Kwangmyongsong, or Shining Star, Day, according to the sources in Beijing. The embassy did not hold such an event last year or in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
------------
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a national meeting to celebrate the 80th birthday anniversary of his late father Kim Jong-il, according to Pyongyang's state media Wednesday.
Kim was present at the event to pay tribute to the former leader, which was held in the northwestern city of Samjiyon the previous day, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. It is the first time the North has had such a high-profile national meeting there instead of Pyongyang.
------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea to issue commemorative coins marking late former leader's birthday
SEOUL -- North Korea will issue commemorative coins to mark the upcoming birth anniversary of its late leader, state media reported Tuesday, in a move to kick up a festive mood for the national holiday.
The standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly decided to issue the gold and silver coins in celebration of the 80th birthday of Kim Jong-il, late father of current leader Kim Jong-un, which falls on Wednesday this year, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
------------
Another natural quake hits near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency
SEOUL -- A natural earthquake struck near North Korea's nuclear test site again Tuesday, South Korea's weather agency said, marking the fourth quake to hit the region in just five days.
The 2.5 magnitude quake struck about 38 kilometers north-northwest of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, at 6:52 a.m., the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
------------
(LEAD) Two natural quakes hit near N. Korea's nuclear test site: KMA
SEOUL -- Two minor natural earthquakes hit near North Korea's nuclear testing site Monday, South Korea's state weather agency said.
A 2.3 magnitude tremor occurred about 36 kilometers north-northwest of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, at 2:33 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
------------
N. Korea to convene conference of party's primary committees this month
SEOUL -- North Korea plans to convene a conference of the ruling party's primary committee officials this month to push ahead with decisions made at a major party congress last year, according to Pyongyang's state media Monday.
The 2nd Conference of Secretaries of Primary Committees of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) will be held in Pyongyang "during the last ten days of February," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.
(END)
