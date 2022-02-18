Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 February 18, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Feb. 14 -- N. Korea to convene conference of party's primary committees this month

15 -- N. Korea to issue commemorative coins marking late former leader's birthday

16 -- N. Korean leader attends national meeting to celebrate late father's 80th birthday

U.S. deputy secretary of state urges N. Korea to engage in serious diplomacy

17 -- S. Korea to reinforce Air Force's anti-missile unit amid growing N. Korean threats

18 -- Beijing vows continued support for Pyongyang on late N.K. leader's birth anniversary
(END)

