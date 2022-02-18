KOSPI 2,744.52 UP 0.43 points (close)
Most Liked
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
(LEAD) (Olympics) Choi Min-jeong shakes off injuries, scandal for hard-fought short track silver
Kim Jong-un congratulates Iranian president on 43rd revolution anniversary
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
Most Saved
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
Ultrafine dust blankets most parts of S. Korea
(6th LD) S. Korea reports over 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea's You Young, Kim Ye-lim finish in top 10 in women's figure skating
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000, concerns rise over further uptick