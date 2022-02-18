KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,950 UP 350
GCH Corp 23,750 UP 300
LotteChilsung 165,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE 29,100 UP 650
LOTTE Fine Chem 78,900 UP 1,100
Shinsegae 259,000 DN 1,500
BoryungPharm 12,350 DN 50
Nongshim 329,500 DN 2,500
Hyosung 83,300 UP 2,100
SGBC 63,700 UP 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 116,000 UP 1,000
SKNetworks 4,445 UP 10
NEXENTIRE 6,550 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 95,200 UP 800
KCC 313,500 UP 1,000
SKBP 78,900 UP 300
ORION Holdings 14,400 UP 50
Daewoong 29,350 UP 1,050
SSANGYONGCNE 7,650 DN 40
TaekwangInd 1,040,000 UP 3,000
KAL 29,900 DN 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,760 UP 50
LG Corp. 77,200 UP 200
DB HiTek 71,500 UP 100
CJ 83,800 UP 200
HyundaiEng&Const 42,050 0
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,000 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 216,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,450 UP 350
Kogas 35,700 DN 600
KIA CORP. 78,700 DN 800
SK hynix 131,500 DN 1,500
Hanwha 29,450 DN 100
Youngpoong 649,000 UP 8,000
LX INT 27,300 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 15,600 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,485 DN 35
Hyundai M&F INS 28,100 DN 300
Daesang 23,550 UP 750
AmoreG 48,600 UP 2,050
(MORE)
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Choi Min-jeong shakes off injuries, scandal for hard-fought short track silver
-
Kim Jong-un congratulates Iranian president on 43rd revolution anniversary
-
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
Ultrafine dust blankets most parts of S. Korea
-
(6th LD) S. Korea reports over 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000, concerns rise over further uptick
-
Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea's You Young, Kim Ye-lim finish in top 10 in women's figure skating