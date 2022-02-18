KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiMtr 183,500 0
BukwangPharm 11,200 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 93,400 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 86,200 UP 800
ShinhanGroup 41,250 0
HITEJINRO 35,300 UP 550
Yuhan 56,500 DN 100
SLCORP 25,550 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 124,500 UP 1,500
DL 61,400 UP 3,800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,550 UP 150
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,450 UP 170
POSCO 281,500 DN 1,500
DB INSURANCE 62,000 UP 200
SamsungElec 74,300 DN 700
NHIS 11,800 0
DongwonInd 223,000 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 40,900 UP 450
LS 48,700 DN 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES99200 UP900
GC Corp 190,500 UP 6,500
GS E&C 39,900 UP 650
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 555,000 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 96,500 UP 8,300
DHICO 18,500 UP 1,650
Doosanfc 36,550 UP 600
KEPCO E&C 87,200 UP 10,300
GS Retail 26,350 UP 50
Ottogi 451,000 DN 2,500
KPIC 175,500 UP 9,500
MERITZ SECU 6,100 DN 50
HtlShilla 80,400 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,930 UP 40
SKC 136,000 UP 1,500
Hanmi Science 48,050 UP 2,400
SamsungElecMech 167,000 UP 1,000
Hanssem 74,000 UP 1,300
OCI 94,400 UP 3,900
KSOE 84,000 UP 1,300
LS ELECTRIC 41,850 0
(MORE)
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Choi Min-jeong shakes off injuries, scandal for hard-fought short track silver
-
Kim Jong-un congratulates Iranian president on 43rd revolution anniversary
-
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
Ultrafine dust blankets most parts of S. Korea
-
(6th LD) S. Korea reports over 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000, concerns rise over further uptick
-
Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea's You Young, Kim Ye-lim finish in top 10 in women's figure skating