KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 February 18, 2022

HyundaiMtr 183,500 0
BukwangPharm 11,200 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 93,400 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 86,200 UP 800
ShinhanGroup 41,250 0
HITEJINRO 35,300 UP 550
Yuhan 56,500 DN 100
SLCORP 25,550 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 124,500 UP 1,500
DL 61,400 UP 3,800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,550 UP 150
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,450 UP 170
POSCO 281,500 DN 1,500
DB INSURANCE 62,000 UP 200
SamsungElec 74,300 DN 700
NHIS 11,800 0
DongwonInd 223,000 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 40,900 UP 450
LS 48,700 DN 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES99200 UP900
GC Corp 190,500 UP 6,500
GS E&C 39,900 UP 650
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 555,000 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 96,500 UP 8,300
DHICO 18,500 UP 1,650
Doosanfc 36,550 UP 600
KEPCO E&C 87,200 UP 10,300
GS Retail 26,350 UP 50
Ottogi 451,000 DN 2,500
KPIC 175,500 UP 9,500
MERITZ SECU 6,100 DN 50
HtlShilla 80,400 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,930 UP 40
SKC 136,000 UP 1,500
Hanmi Science 48,050 UP 2,400
SamsungElecMech 167,000 UP 1,000
Hanssem 74,000 UP 1,300
OCI 94,400 UP 3,900
KSOE 84,000 UP 1,300
LS ELECTRIC 41,850 0
