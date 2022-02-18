KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 535,000 UP 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,550 UP 60
HyundaiMipoDock 74,100 UP 1,900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,950 DN 1,050
IS DONGSEO 50,900 UP 1,200
S-Oil 82,700 DN 2,500
LG Innotek 325,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 227,500 UP 9,500
HMM 29,600 UP 1,800
HYUNDAI WIA 65,700 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 158,000 UP 4,500
MS IND 22,950 DN 50
Mobis 228,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,250 DN 50
S-1 69,700 UP 600
Hanchem 219,500 UP 1,000
DWS 55,400 DN 500
KEPCO 22,600 UP 450
SamsungSecu 42,400 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 10,150 UP 100
SKTelecom 55,000 DN 500
SNT MOTIV 43,400 UP 350
HyundaiElev 37,200 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 140,500 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,950 DN 300
KUMHOTIRE 4,025 DN 5
ZINUS 73,600 DN 400
Hanon Systems 11,300 DN 150
SK 225,500 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 24,000 DN 400
Handsome 36,350 UP 400
Asiana Airlines 20,700 0
COWAY 71,500 DN 300
DONGSUH 26,800 UP 150
SamsungEng 23,600 UP 250
IBK 11,150 0
SAMSUNG C&T 112,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 6,290 UP 200
SAMSUNG CARD 32,350 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 22,950 DN 550
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
(LEAD) (Olympics) Choi Min-jeong shakes off injuries, scandal for hard-fought short track silver
Kim Jong-un congratulates Iranian president on 43rd revolution anniversary
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
Ultrafine dust blankets most parts of S. Korea
(6th LD) S. Korea reports over 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000, concerns rise over further uptick
Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea's You Young, Kim Ye-lim finish in top 10 in women's figure skating