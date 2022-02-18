KorZinc 535,000 UP 9,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,550 UP 60

HyundaiMipoDock 74,100 UP 1,900

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,950 DN 1,050

IS DONGSEO 50,900 UP 1,200

S-Oil 82,700 DN 2,500

LG Innotek 325,000 0

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 227,500 UP 9,500

HMM 29,600 UP 1,800

HYUNDAI WIA 65,700 UP 100

KumhoPetrochem 158,000 UP 4,500

MS IND 22,950 DN 50

Mobis 228,500 0

HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,250 DN 50

S-1 69,700 UP 600

Hanchem 219,500 UP 1,000

DWS 55,400 DN 500

KEPCO 22,600 UP 450

SamsungSecu 42,400 UP 150

KG DONGBU STL 10,150 UP 100

SKTelecom 55,000 DN 500

SNT MOTIV 43,400 UP 350

HyundaiElev 37,200 UP 200

SAMSUNG SDS 140,500 UP 2,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 34,950 DN 300

KUMHOTIRE 4,025 DN 5

ZINUS 73,600 DN 400

Hanon Systems 11,300 DN 150

SK 225,500 UP 1,500

ShinpoongPharm 24,000 DN 400

Handsome 36,350 UP 400

Asiana Airlines 20,700 0

COWAY 71,500 DN 300

DONGSUH 26,800 UP 150

SamsungEng 23,600 UP 250

IBK 11,150 0

SAMSUNG C&T 112,500 UP 1,000

PanOcean 6,290 UP 200

SAMSUNG CARD 32,350 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 22,950 DN 550

(MORE)