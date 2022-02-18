KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 32,100 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL151500 UP2000
LOTTE TOUR 17,900 UP 100
LG Uplus 13,300 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,400 UP 500
KT&G 80,800 UP 800
LG Display 19,200 DN 100
NCsoft 492,500 DN 8,500
Kangwonland 26,350 DN 250
NAVER 318,000 DN 6,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,000 UP 1,300
Kakao 91,400 UP 800
DWEC 5,710 UP 120
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,950 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 380,000 UP 6,500
DongwonF&B 182,500 0
KEPCO KPS 35,450 UP 1,750
LGH&H 1,040,000 UP 12,000
LGCHEM 629,000 DN 11,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,800 0
CJ CGV 25,500 DN 50
KIWOOM 100,000 UP 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,100 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 123,500 DN 500
HDSINFRA 6,790 UP 230
Celltrion 157,500 DN 2,000
Huchems 21,750 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 162,000 UP 7,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,200 0
KIH 79,700 UP 200
DSME 21,600 UP 500
GS 40,850 DN 650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 52,100 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 3,160 0
LIG Nex1 59,700 DN 1,500
AMOREPACIFIC 190,000 UP 2,500
FOOSUNG 20,550 UP 100
SK Innovation 210,500 DN 1,000
Youngone Corp 43,250 DN 500
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
(LEAD) (Olympics) Choi Min-jeong shakes off injuries, scandal for hard-fought short track silver
Kim Jong-un congratulates Iranian president on 43rd revolution anniversary
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
Ultrafine dust blankets most parts of S. Korea
(6th LD) S. Korea reports over 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time
(2nd LD) Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000, concerns rise over further uptick
Gov't to push back curfew on cafes, restaurants to 10 p.m., keep gathering size limit at 6
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea's You Young, Kim Ye-lim finish in top 10 in women's figure skating