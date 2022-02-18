KT 32,100 DN 300

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL151500 UP2000

LOTTE TOUR 17,900 UP 100

LG Uplus 13,300 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 64,400 UP 500

KT&G 80,800 UP 800

LG Display 19,200 DN 100

NCsoft 492,500 DN 8,500

Kangwonland 26,350 DN 250

NAVER 318,000 DN 6,500

LOTTE SHOPPING 87,000 UP 1,300

Kakao 91,400 UP 800

DWEC 5,710 UP 120

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,950 UP 50

CJ CheilJedang 380,000 UP 6,500

DongwonF&B 182,500 0

KEPCO KPS 35,450 UP 1,750

LGH&H 1,040,000 UP 12,000

LGCHEM 629,000 DN 11,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 59,800 0

CJ CGV 25,500 DN 50

KIWOOM 100,000 UP 600

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,100 UP 250

LGELECTRONICS 123,500 DN 500

HDSINFRA 6,790 UP 230

Celltrion 157,500 DN 2,000

Huchems 21,750 UP 150

DAEWOONG PHARM 162,000 UP 7,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,200 0

KIH 79,700 UP 200

DSME 21,600 UP 500

GS 40,850 DN 650

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,500 0

HANAFINANCIALGR 52,100 DN 300

HANWHA LIFE 3,160 0

LIG Nex1 59,700 DN 1,500

AMOREPACIFIC 190,000 UP 2,500

FOOSUNG 20,550 UP 100

SK Innovation 210,500 DN 1,000

Youngone Corp 43,250 DN 500

(MORE)